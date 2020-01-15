PM Expresses Pride as Army Rescues Pregnant Woman in Snowy J&K

Once at Uplona, she was stabilised and immediately taken by an Army ambulance, with the Army Medical Officer, to Baramulla hospital as the soldiers kept clearing the snow ahead of the ambulance as it moved along the snow-covered road.

The army team accompanying the Mir family waited till the woman gave birth to a baby, said an officer.

"It was really wonderful presence of mind on part of the officers and men of the army who adopted a multi-pronged strategy to save the woman," said Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, who heads the strategic Kashmir-based XV corps, and had issued instructions for the creation of such teams.