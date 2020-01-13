Protests in Delhi Hit a New High in 2019, Reveals Police Data

The national capital witnessed the highest number of agitations in at least eight years in 2019, government data reveals. According to the data, people from all walks of life – students, airline professionals, lawyers and even police personnel – took to the streets in Delhi to voice their grievances.

Figures from the Delhi Police show that approximately 12,652 demonstrations, dharnas and protest meetings were organised in 2019, a jump of 46% from the 2018 numbers, Hindustan Times reported.

This has been the highest since 2011, the earliest year for which data was made available. The previous highest number of protests (11,158) was witnessed in 2015, the report said.