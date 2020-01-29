After ‘Go Back’ Chants, Kerala Guv Reads Anti-CAA Lines in House
Following protests by MLAs against his pro-CAA stand, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan read a paragraph in Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
‘Governor, go back’ and ‘Recall governor’ slogans were raised against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan by United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs in the Assembly, on Wednesday, 29 January.
Taking to the dias, the governor said that he will be reading a paragraph against the CAA because it is what the Chief Minister wants.
“I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme,” he said.
The MLAs blocked Khan’s way as he arrived at the Assembly for the Budget Session, accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The United Democratic Front MLAs also staged a walk-out as the governor began his address.
Though the CM and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating Opposition members, they didn't budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the Opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias.
As soon as the governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the Opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started shouting 'Governor, go back' after its completion.
When Khan began his policy address, the Opposition members walked out of the Assembly raising slogans.
After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the Assembly.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)
