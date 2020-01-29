After ‘Go Back’ Chants, Kerala Guv Reads Anti-CAA Lines in House

Though the CM and the Speaker repeatedly tried to appease the agitating Opposition members, they didn't budge and continued to raise slogans against Khan and his stand in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

After nearly 10 minutes of protest, watch and ward personnel removed the Opposition members using force and cleared the governor's way to the dias.

As soon as the governor reached the dias, the national anthem was played but the Opposition members gathered at the well of the House and started shouting 'Governor, go back' after its completion.

When Khan began his policy address, the Opposition members walked out of the Assembly raising slogans.

After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the Assembly.