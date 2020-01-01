Poetry, Music & National Anthem: How Shaheen Bagh Welcomed 2020

Poetry, Music & National Anthem: How Shaheen Bagh Welcomed 2020

India
The Quint

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been a vital venue for the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, with protesters braving the cold to organise a sit-in protest for over 15 days now.

With poetry, music and speeches, the day-long protests at Shaheen Bagh have emerged as the fulcrum of resistance in the entire movement and the new year’s eve was no exception. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot at midnight to welcome 2020 singing the national anthem.

Several protesters took to the streets waving the tricolour and raising slogans of ‘Aazadi’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans.

Also Read : In Pics: Anti-CAA Solidarity on New Year’s Eve at Shaheen Bagh

Loading...

Protests against the contentious law, which makes religion a criteria for citizenship, have been taking place across the country ever since the Act was passed in the Parliament earlier in December.

In many areas, the protests have also turned violent with reports of alleged police brutality coming to light.

Also Read : ‘Will Fight CAA-NRC Till the End’: Shaheen Bagh’s Women Resist

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...