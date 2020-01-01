Poetry, Music & National Anthem: How Shaheen Bagh Welcomed 2020

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been a vital venue for the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, with protesters braving the cold to organise a sit-in protest for over 15 days now.

With poetry, music and speeches, the day-long protests at Shaheen Bagh have emerged as the fulcrum of resistance in the entire movement and the new year’s eve was no exception. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot at midnight to welcome 2020 singing the national anthem.