Poetry, Music & National Anthem: How Shaheen Bagh Welcomed 2020
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has been a vital venue for the anti-CAA protests in the national capital, with protesters braving the cold to organise a sit-in protest for over 15 days now.
With poetry, music and speeches, the day-long protests at Shaheen Bagh have emerged as the fulcrum of resistance in the entire movement and the new year’s eve was no exception. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot at midnight to welcome 2020 singing the national anthem.
Protests against the contentious law, which makes religion a criteria for citizenship, have been taking place across the country ever since the Act was passed in the Parliament earlier in December.
In many areas, the protests have also turned violent with reports of alleged police brutality coming to light.
