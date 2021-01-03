‘Protest Like Champaran’: Rahul Gandhi Calls Farmers ‘Satyagrahis’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while drawing a comparison between the ongoing farmers' protests against the three farm laws with the Champaran agitation during the British rule, on Sunday, 3 January called every farmer who is a part of the movement a ‘Satyagrahi’ as reported by PTI.

He also said that all the farmers/ labourers will take their rights back.

‘British were ''company Bahadur'' back then and now Modi-friends are ''company Bahadur," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, as reported by PTI