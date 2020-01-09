‘Atmosphere of Fear’: Hundreds Gather at Jama Masjid Against CAA

Children were also part of the candle march that started from Lal Kuan, passed through Chawri Bazaar and ended at Gate number 1 of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi, where the crowd sat on the stairs of the mosque and shouted slogans.

On the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Zeena Junaid (39) said they have their documents with them, but wondered what about those who do not have documents.