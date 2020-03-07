Protest Against India in Afghanistan Over Muslim Deaths in Delhi
As per reports from Afghanistan media, protesters demonstrated on the streets of a few cities of Afghanistan including Kabul on Friday, 6 March against the Muslim deaths in northeast Delhi violence.
The reports say that the protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government, and carried posters and banners.
As per Ary News, one of the posters read "Stop killing Muslims." Agitated protesters also set fire to India's flag.
The report further says that these protesters were trying to reach the Indian Embassy in Kabul but security forces stopped them.
Social Media Reacts
Since Afghanistan has always been seen a closest ally of India, social media saw a fury of reactions from many journalists and experts on the burning of Indian flag on Afghanistan soil and protests there.
As of Saturday, at least 53 people have been reported dead in what's been called one of the worst violence in Delhi in years.
