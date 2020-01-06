Projected in Wrong Way: Chautala on Electricity Defaulters Remark

Days after Haryana’s Power Minister Ranjit Chautala stoked controversy by saying that children of those who did not pay electricity bills would not be allowed to appear for government competitive exams, the minister claimed that his comment was projected in a “wrong manner.”

“My comment was projected in a wrong manner. All I said was there might be the possibility that children of power defaulters may not be allowed to give competitive exams. I said that in order to encourage the people to pay their electricity bills on time,” he told ANI.