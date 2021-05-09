UK Elevates B.1.617 to Variant of Concern: Can it Impact Vaccines?

As UK's regulatory body Public Health England (PHE) elevates the status of a sub-lineage of the 'Indian Variant' B.1.617 of the novel coronavirus to a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC), the question being asked is, can the variant escape already available vaccines?

B.1.617 has been reported from at least 21 countries and data suggests it is the prominent variant in parts of north India and Maharashtra.

FIT speaks with Prof Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease at the University of Cambridge.

Prof Gupta's lab sequenced nine samples of the Indian variant, referred to colloquially as the 'Double Mutant' and more formally as B.1.617. The variant consists of two significant mutations E484Q and L452R.