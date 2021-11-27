Probe Tenders During Cong Tenure Too, Oppn Plaint to Guv Ridiculous: K’taka CM

Meanwhile, a survey to estimate the crop losses in each district is underway. Paddy and jowar crops in north Karnataka and ragi, paddy and vegetables in south Karnataka have been badly hit by the rain and floods. The Finance Secretary has been instructed to release the crop compensation within 24 hours of uploading the survey reports in Parihara App, Bommai said.

The state would submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking financial assistance for flood relief after compiling a comprehensive report on the losses, Bommai added.



Referring to the ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau raids on officers of various departments in the state the Chief Minister said the ACB is conducting massive raids as it has been given a free hand. The corrupt would be exposed and punished. "Our intention in this regard is very clear."