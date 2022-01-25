Probe Ordered Into Death Of Trans Woman Anannyah, Who Alleged Botched Surgery

Kalamassery police in Ernakulam district had registered a case following her death. Anannyah, in an interview with The Cue, had spoken about the difficulties that she had been facing due to the surgery, which she alleged was not a success. She also said that she had been experiencing severe pain in the vaginal area and that she could not even stand for a long time or sit, due to the it.

“Even when I stand for a longer time, sneeze, laugh or even brush my teeth, I have severe discomforts. I have also been experiencing breathing difficulties. I had wished for a sex reassignment surgery that will give me a vagina like a woman’s, but my private part looks as if it has been cut ruthlessly with a knife. It cannot be called a vagina. It is a surgery which is conducted very neatly and cleanly in India and elsewhere. I’m standing before you as a victim of gross medical negligence,” she had said.

Anannyah was said to be Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey. She had also contested in the 2021 Assembly polls from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram district.