Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet on Sunday,17 May, said the Uttar Pradesh government should sanction the Congress' request to ferry migrant workers. She added that it was not the time for 'politics'. This comes a day after she sought permission for the same from CM Yogi Adityanath and got no reply.Her tweet read, "Respected Chief Minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of labourers, migrant siblings, without being eaten, are walking towards their homes, carrying the troubles around the world on foot. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses."Around 135 buses arranged by Congress, carrying migrants had arrived at the UP-Rajasthan border in Bahaj, Bharatpur reported news agency ANI. Subhash Garg, Rajasthan Minister told ANI, "Priyanka ji took this initiative & asked UP govt to only give permission, don't know why they are not giving it."On Saturday, Gandhi had sent a letter to Adityanath seeking permission for 500 buses to ferry stranded migrants to the state.She added, "Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of nation-building workers and migrant siblings are walking in the sun. Give permission. Yes, let us help our brothers and sisters."In her letter to Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi had said, "Lakhs of workers are trying to get back to their homes while walking from various parts of the country and there are not enough arrangements made for them. We wish to operate 500 buses each from Ghazipur and Noida borders."