Provide Free Call Services For Migrant Labourers: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called upon telecom companies to make their services free for a month to enable the poor migrant labourers to reach out to their kin.
Gandhi said telecom companies can make a constructive change in the current circumstances, as a large number of such people walking down several hundreds of kilometres to reach their towns have no money to recharge their phones and cannot talk or reach out to their relatives.
The Congress general secretary said she is writing to them to highlight the human rights of lakhs of migrant labourers who are fighting odds to reach home hungry and thirsty amid the pandemic.
"I feel it is our national duty to help the people of the country in this hour of crisis," she said.
The Congress leader said such an initiative would help reduce fear and uncertainty in their lives.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)