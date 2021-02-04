Priyanka Meets Family of Farmer Who Died in 26 Jan Delhi Violence
Navreet lost his life during the tractor rally on January 26 when his tractor collided with a police barricade.
As the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 4 February, met the family members of the farmer who lost his life during the tractor rally in Delhi on 26 January.
Vadra attended the 13th day rituals of Navreet Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, senior party leader Jitin Prasada, Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV and others.
Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, is also expected to meet the family on Thursday.
The Delhi Police had released a video showing a protester speeding and running over barricades with his tractor near ITO, resulting in the vehicle overturning. A post-mortem report revealed that the protester died in the accident.
Earlier, vehicles in Vadra's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road while she was on her way to Rampur. However, nobody was reported to be injured.
