'Against Democracy': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Centre Over Suspension of MPs

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi is in the eye of the storm – with the winter session underway in the Parliament. She, along with 11 other MPs, from different Opposition parties, have been suspended for their allegedly unruly conduct in the house during monsoon session of the Parliament that was held earlier this year.

In an interview with The Quint, Chaturvedi called this an "unconstitutional practice" that has stifled the spirit of democracy.