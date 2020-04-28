Indian private airlines have restarted taking bookings for international and domestic travel with departures in June amid the coronavirus lockdown that ends on 3 May.According to an official Aviation Ministry circular on 19 April, airlines have not been given any instructions or guidelines to restart travel bookings after 3 May.“In view of this, all airlines hare hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as describe above. Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations.”DGCA Circular on 19 AprilPrivate airlines are currently only offering credits as a form of refund when a passenger requests for cancelation. This move has irked many passengers since it forces travellers to fly with the airline in the future.COVID-19: DGCA Issues Guidelines For Airlines Centre Forms Guidelines for Refund of Air TicketsIn an office memorandum on 16 April, the Ministry of Civil Aviation acknowledged the unusual situation that has arisen due to the lockdown and its consequential effect on the air passengers and airlines."If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period... for travel during the same period for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without the levy of cancellation charge," the ministry said.DGCA Issues Airlines, Airports Measures to Combat CoronavirusThe guideline mandates airlines to make the refund within three weeks from the date of request for cancellation."If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period... for travel during the second lockdown period for both domestic and international air travel and the passenger seeks refund on cancellation of the ticket, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge."Similarly, in this case, the airlines have been mandated to make refunds within a period of three weeks from the date of the request for cancellation. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)