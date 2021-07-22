Prison Authorities Will Allow Sushil Kumar To Watch Tokyo Olympics

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel told PTI, "We have allowed Sushil Kumar to watch television in the common area of his ward along with others since the Olympics is set to begin from tomorrow.

"He has made a request through his lawyer for a TV to stay updated about wrestling matches and other happenings."

Sushil Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on 23 May on the outskirts of the national capital.

He and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of 4 and 5 May over a property dispute. Sagar Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

Sushil Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, was shifted to Tihar jail number 2 from Mandoli jail where he was lodged earlier.

Police said 12 accused, including Sushil Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case.