PM Modi's Popularity Sunk From 66% To 24% in 1 Year, Shows India Today Poll
Merely 24 percent of the respondents said that PM Modi was best suited to become the next prime minister.
According to the latest 'Mood of the Nation' (MOTN) survey conducted by India Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has plummeted drastically from January to August — an indicator of the populace's discontent over the management of the devastating second wave of COVID-19, among other issues.
In response to the survey question, 'Who is best suited to be India's next Prime Minister?' merely 24 percent of the respondents answered in favour of PM Modi in August.
In comparison, 38 percent of the respondents had displayed an inclination towards his candidacy in January, and 66 percent had affirmed the same in the survey conducted in 2020.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been ranked as the second most popular contender for the prime minister's post with 11 percent of the respondents answering in his favour, as per the India Today survey results. His popularity appears to have grown since the previous two surveys — wherein 10 percent and 3 percent people had taken his name.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the second runner-up, being the first choice for 10 percent of the respondents, followed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose popularity stood at 8 percent.
Amit Shah, on the other hand, was voted as most suitable to replace Modi as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, in the MOTN survey.
According to the survey, merely 38 percent approved of the Congress's performance as an Opposition party. The percentage of those against the inclusion of the Gandhi family in the party, however, has decreased to 45 percent from 52 percent in January.
Here's what the results of the survey show.
Survey Gauges Discontent Over COVID-19 Pandemic Management
In congruence with the results of the India Today MOTN survey conducted in January this year, the coronavirus pandemic was voted as the most significant problem presently being faced by the country by 23 percent of the pollees in August.
Forty-nine percent of those surveyed expressed discontent over PM Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The percentage, which was determined to be 18 percent last August, has seen a significant surge, which may be attributed to the acute shortage of medical resources and inadequate containment measures in the long-drawn second wave.
Seventy-one percent of those surveyed believe that COVID-19 killed more people in India than the data submitted by the government.
Both the state and the central governments were to blame for the second wave, 44 percent pollees said.
Large gatherings at Kumbh Mela, election rallies, and Ramzan, were ranked as the top factor that fuelled the second wave.
Inflation Named 'Biggest Failure of NDA Government'
The hike in prices surpassed unemployment to become the second most pressing issue in the sample population's opinion. The rising fuel prices, economic slowdown, corruption, and farm distress were named as other serious issues in the MOTN survey.
Inflation was also named as 'the biggest failure of the NDA government' by 29 percent of the pollees. Unemployment, management of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest and distress, and demonetisation, closely followed in the list.
Forty-seven percent respondents rated the Centre's handling of the economy as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' — the lowest such percentage since 2016. Thirty-nine percent of the sample said that the economic policies under the Modi-led government have benefitted only big businesses.
Moreover, 60 percent pollees feel that the government has not done enough to control inflation. Forty-three percent opined that the economy will remain the same in the coming six months.
Forty-five percent of the participants think that the level of corruption has increased.
A mere 38 percent of the voters hailed the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign as a good initiative.
What the Survey Results Show About the State of Democratic Values
Forty-five percent of the respondents in the India Today survey feel that the state of democracy is in danger in India. Forty-seven percent, however, disagree with the statement.
Fifty percent of the MOTN survey pollees agree that 'people are scared to protest or express anything on any platform for fear of arrest'.
While 34 percent of the voters opine that the state of communal harmony has improved under the NDA government, the same percentage believe that it has deteriorated.
The State-Wise Popularity of Chief Ministers
Recently-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was determined to be the most popular chief minister in his home state, winning 42 percent of the votes.
He was closely followed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (at 38 percent), and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (35 percent).
Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a positive rating from 29 percent of the sample surveyed.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal garnered only 22 percent of the votes in his favour, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got 30 percent.
(With inputs from India Today)
