Handing Over Social Media for Women’s Day: PM Modi Clarifies
A day after Narendra Modi shared a cryptic tweet that he will be "giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube" on Sunday, he clarified what the goal was.
In a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, 3 March, the Prime Minister noted that to celebrate International Women's Day on 8 March, his social media platforms will be used to share stories of women.
What did PM Tweet Earlier?
Modi's tweet on Monday, 2 March had sparked curiosity across social media platforms – with many speculating whether he was planning on quitting his virtual presence altogether.
It wasn't even clear whether Modi was thinking of quitting the social media for good or just for Sunday.
