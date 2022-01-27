PM Modi Talks Regional Security, Cooperation in First India-Central Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday, 17 January, said, "It is clear that cooperation between India and Central Asia is essential for regional security and prosperity. From an Indian point of view, I would like to emphasize that Central Asia is central to India's vision of an integrated and stable extended neighbourhood."

He added, "The second objective is to give an effective structure to our cooperation. This will establish a framework of regular interactions at different levels and among various stakeholders. And, the third objective is to create an ambitious roadmap for our cooperation. Through this, we will be able to adopt an integrated approach for regional connectivity and cooperation for the next 30 years".