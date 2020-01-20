PM to Interact With Students On 3rd Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

In the run up to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions which are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations, he said.

"Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!" Modi tweeted.