New Modi Cabinet to Be Revealed at 6 pm: Who Are Likely New Ministers?
43 leaders are expected to be sworn-in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion today.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July.
43 leaders are expected to be sworn-in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, PM Modi held a meeting at his residence with Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Pashupati Paras, and Anurag Thakur, ahead of the reshuffle.
The reshuffle will have the youngest Cabinet in India’s history, reported NDTV quoting government sources.
The Cabinet currently has 53 members, but can have up to 81. The reshuffle is expected to have more women ministers, while those with administrative experience will reportedly be given special representation.
"Overall two dozen OBCs (Other Backward Class) will be represented. The plan is to involve the smaller communities,” reported NDTV.
As per government sources, the new Cabinet will include “PhD’s, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals.”
Prospective Names for New Cabinet
A few of the prominent names doing the rounds are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.
Meanwhile, reports say that ministers Santosh Gangwar and Ramesh Pokhriyal are being dropped from the Cabinet.
Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle meeting, others prospective ministers who are in New Delhi or are heading to the capital are:
Narayan Rane: Former Chief Minster of Maharashtra. In Delhi.
Pashupati Paras: MP from Bihar’s Hajipur. In Delhi.
Anupriya Patel: Former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. In Delhi.
Pankaj Chowdhury: In Delhi.
Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Former President of UP Congress. In Delhi.
Ramshankar Katheria: Former Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. To arrive in Delhi this evening.
Varun Gandhi: Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit. In Delhi.
RCP Singh: Former IAS officer and President of Janata Dal (United). In Delhi.
Lallan Singh: Lok Sabha MP from Munger. In Delhi.
Rahul Kaswan: Lok Sabha MP from Churu. In Delhi.
CP Joshi: Current speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In Delhi.
Governor Appointments Add to Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz
A day before the Cabinet reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot as the governor of Karnataka, creating a vacancy for the ministerial post and adding to the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle.
Additionally, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was appointed as the governor of Madhya Pradesh, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was transferred and appointed governor of Haryana.
The other appointments made by the President include Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as governor of Himachal Pradesh, PS Sreedharan Pillai as governor of Goa (transferred from Mizoram), Satyadev Narayan Arya as governor of Tripura (transferred from Haryana), Ramesh Bais as governor of Jharkhand (transferred from Tripura), and Hari Babu Kambhampati as governor of Mizoram.
Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, Centre Creates New 'Ministry of Cooperation'
The PM Narendra Modi government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation, for the purpose of realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity from cooperation), the government said in a press release on Tuesday.
This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country.
"It will help deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots," the press release on Tuesday said, adding that in India, a cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.