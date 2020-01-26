Khelo India, Bru Refugee Crisis & More: PM’s R-Day ‘Mann ki Baat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 26 January addressed his monthly radio programme as the country celebrated the 71st Republic Day.
PM Modi began the radio show with a Republic Day greeting to all Indians. “Today, we are here on 'Mann ki Baat’ to discuss newer subjects, to celebrate the latest achievements of our countrymen and to celebrate India,” PM Modi said.
He then said 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a good and smooth platform of sharing, learning and growing together. Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, efforts, and experiences.
Further, the prime minister said that an important agreement was signed in Delhi two weeks ago, that ends the 25-year-old Bru-Reang Refugee crisis forever, referring to the quadripartite agreement, that was signed between the Centre, state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and Bru-Reang representatives to facilitate permanent settlement of Bru refugees from Mizoram in Tripura, benefitting around 34,000 refugees.
PM Modi also said that the first edition of the ‘Khelo India University Games’ is being organised in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, from 22 February to 1 March, where more than 3,000 players have qualified for participating in the games. He also announced that Khelo India University Games will be an annual event.
“National games is an arena, where players get a chance to display their passion besides becoming acquainted with the culture of other states. Therefore, we’ve decided to organise ‘Khelo India University Games’ every year on the pattern of the Khelo India Youth Games.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi also compared India’s Guwahati Youth Games gold medalist to international football star David Beckham, saying that we also have a David Beckham among us, and he recently won a gold medal in the Guwahati youth games, in 200m Sprint Event in Cycling.
While talking about India’s talents, PM Modi also gave an example of a rainwater harvesting borewell from Tamil Nadu. “The country is replete with innumerable such stories, of water conservation, lending more strength to the resolves of New India,” he said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )