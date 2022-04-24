PM Modi Conferred with The First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Lata Mangeshkar, 'Nightingale of India', passed away at 92 on 6 February after contracting pneumonia and COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 24 April, was conferred with the first of its kind 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award', at an award function in Shanmukhananda Hall, in Mumbai.
After receiving the award, he said although he does not understand music as the deep subject it is, according to culture, it is both a practise and a feeling.
"For me, Lata didi was like an elder sister. I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival," he expressed.
Lata Mangeshkar, or the 'Nightingale of India', passed away on 6 February, at the age of 92, after contracting pneumonia and COVID-19.
"Lata ji was like a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. She sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji's voice is the same in every language."PM Modi said, remembering the legendary singer.
Numerous eminent personalities were present on the occasion, including Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Minister Subhash Desai.
"What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of your sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations," Modi said on the occasion.
Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had earlier stated that the award will be proffered every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society," reported FPJ.
