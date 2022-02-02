Budget 2022 Takes India Towards Modernisation, Focuses on Poor & Youth: PM Modi

"In this year's budget, there's provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward," the prime minister shared.

"Those who were poor lived in huts, now they have their own house. The amount for these houses has also increased as compared to earlier and the size of the houses has also increased so that the children get a place to study. The great thing is that most of these houses are in the name of women, that is, we have made women the mistress of the house," he said.

"In this budget, an announcement has been made that in Aspirational Districts, Aspirational Blocks will be worked upon in coordination with states. This will take developmental work to the lowest level of the society and empower them," PM Modi stated.