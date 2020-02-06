Modi Calls Rahul ‘Tubelight’, Rahul Says Talk About Jobs Too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 6 February, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who interrupted the Prime Minister’s speech in the Lok Sabha during a Budget Session sitting.
Shortly after, Rahul also replied to his remarks, saying that the PM “does not talk about the main issues such as unemployment, that the country is facing".
Earlier, PM Modi took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Wednesday, 5 February, when the Congress leader had said that the “youth will start beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks in six months.”
In a veiled reference to Gandhi’s comment, PM Modi said that he would perform more “Surya Namaskar” so that his back becomes strong enough “to face the abuses.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interrupted the prime minster’s speech when the latter was talking about the steps taken by his government to improve the state of the economy.
‘PM Only Talks About Nehru, Pak, Not Core Issues’: Rahul Hits Back
Meanwhile, Gandhi said PM Modi is not talking about the main issue of unemployment and added that he was distracting people by talking about other things from Jawaharlal Nehru to Pakistan.
Gandhi said that the biggest issue before the country is of unemployment and economy, on which the PM did not speak.
“All youngsters of this country want that after studies — school, college university — they get employment. We asked the prime minister repeatedly that you have given a one and a half hour speech and if for 2 minutes you can tell the youth about employment and what your government has done about it,”Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
“You would have seen, youngsters saw, that the PM could not give a reply,” the former Congress president said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.
The prime minister was addressing the parliament for the second time in this year’s Budget Session. On the first day, PM Modi announced the setting up of a committee for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
