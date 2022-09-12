‘Pressured’ To Get Married, Two Sisters Jump From 11th Floor in Noida

(Trigger warning: Mention of deaths by suicide and other graphic details)

After allegedly being pressured to get married, two sisters jumped off the 11th floor of an under-construction residential building in Noida, Sector 96, on Saturday, 10 September, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The elder sister, aged 19, fell directly on the ground and died on the spot, the publication reported, quoting police sources.

The younger sister, aged 17, reportedly fell on an iron bar on the way down and sustained injuries on her face. She was found around 5 am and rushed to the Safdarjung hospital. Her condition remains critical, according to the report.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the police reportedly revealed that the girls allegedly had a fight with their mother and family members on Friday night over marriage.