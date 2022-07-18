Presidential Polls: Cross-Voting Reported as Opposition MLAs Back Droupadi Murmu

Voting for the presidential election, a contest between the National Democratic Alliance's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha, drew to a close on Monday, 18 July.

Ballots were cast by MPs in the Parliament House in Delhi and by MLAs in their respective state Assemblies across the country.

The poll saw cross-voting by several party leaders, with MLAs from Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) backing NDA's Murmu.

These are the leaders that have claimed to have cross-voted in Monday's election: