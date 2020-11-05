Prez Election Outcome Won’t Affect India-US Relations: Shringla 

The Foreign Secretary further asserted that a rapport between the leaders of the US- India has been central to the basis of their relationship and having been followed since Bill Clinton’s presidency, would not change now.

Shringla, who has previously served as Indian ambassador to the US before taking office at the Ministry of External Affairs, added that he has first-hand seen the bipartisan support enjoyed by India in the US, and is sure that things will only get better, according to PTI.

"There is a good feeling all around - whether it is Trump-Pence or Biden-Harris," he said.