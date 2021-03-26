Prez Kovind Taken to Hospital After Chest Discomfort, Is ‘Stable’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the son of President Kovind and enquired about his health.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, 26 March, was taken to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) after he experienced chest discomfort, the hospital said in a statement.
"He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," the statement added, according to news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the son of the president, and enquired about his health.
