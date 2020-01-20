Journalists Who Spread Fake News Are Taint to Profession: Kovind
Asserting that the din of the "breaking news syndrome" has consumed the media, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 20 January, said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession.
The fundamental principle of restraint and responsibility has been undermined substantially in the din of the breaking news syndrome, he said while addressing a gathering at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism awards ceremony in New Delhi.
“Fake news has emerged a new menace, whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint this noble profession,” he said.
The president said that journalists tend to wear many hats in the line of their duty.
Kovind said it requires a great deal of inner strength and incredible passion for journalists to play so many roles at a time to arrive at truth.
Kovind said stories exposing great social and economic inequalities are ignored, and their place is taken by trivia.
"Instead of helping promote scientific temper, some run after irrational practices in their search for eyeballs and ratings," he said.
