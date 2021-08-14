President Ram Nath Kovind Hosts Indian Olympic Contingent At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President said that India's performance in Tokyo was outstanding, not only in terms of achievements, but also in terms of potential.

"Most of the players are in the beginning of their sporting careers. Given the spirit and skill with which all of them performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come," Kovind said.

Neeraj Chopra, who has been suffering from a fever for the past two days but had earlier tested negative for Covid-19, also attended the event. Chopra had, however, missed a felicitation programme organised by the Haryana government in Panchkula on Friday.

The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts.

He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the Indian contingent during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital.

India registered their best-ever performance at the Olympics, winning seven medals, bettering the London 2012 medals tally of six. Chopra won a gold medal in javelin throw, Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in women's weightlifting, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya also won silver, shuttler Sindhu won a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain also won a bronze. The Indian men's hockey team created history by winning an Olympic medal, a bronze, after 41 years. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, too, won bronze despite a knee injury.

