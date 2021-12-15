President Kovind Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Reviews Bilateral Ties
The Ministry of External Affairs termed the President's Bangladesh visit a 'grand beginning.'
President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Wednesday, 15 December. The two leaders deliberated over issues of shared interest and reviewed progress relating to the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stressed that Kovind and Hasina also recalled the spirit of 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.
President Kovind, who had arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day for his maiden three-day official visit, is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence.
Earlier, Bagchi termed the President's visit a 'grand beginning.'
The president also met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed future joint projects, furthering bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
