President Kovind Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Reviews Bilateral Ties

President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Wednesday, 15 December. The two leaders deliberated over issues of shared interest and reviewed progress relating to the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stressed that Kovind and Hasina also recalled the spirit of 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.