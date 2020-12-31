‘Let’s Create an Inclusive Society’: Prez Kovind on New Year’s Eve

“On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings,” said the President.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
File image of President Ram Nath Kovind.
i

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his New Year’s eve message, asked people to work together towards creating an "inclusive society" instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

According to PTI, President Kovind said:

“On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.”
Also Read
‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’: PM Gives 2021 Mantra for COVID Vaccination
‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’: PM Gives 2021 Mantra for COVID Vaccination

Further, President Kovind stated that this “difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly.”

“This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity.”   
President Kovind

Further, he wished for the people to remain safe and healthy and “move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress.”

"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “'Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read
‘Eid Mubarak’: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Extend Bakrid Greetings
‘Eid Mubarak’: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Extend Bakrid Greetings

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!