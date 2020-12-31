‘Let’s Create an Inclusive Society’: Prez Kovind on New Year’s Eve
President Ram Nath Kovind, in his New Year’s eve message, asked people to work together towards creating an "inclusive society" instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.
According to PTI, President Kovind said:
“On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.”
Further, President Kovind stated that this “difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly.”
“This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity.”President Kovind
Further, he wished for the people to remain safe and healthy and “move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress.”
"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."
Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “'Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges.”
(With inputs from PTI)
