President Murmu Addresses Parliament as Budget Session Commences: 10 Highlights

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, 31 January, addressed both houses of the Parliament in a joint session, ahead of the Budget session 2023.

During her address she highlighted various policies of the government like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, among others.

She also said that, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."