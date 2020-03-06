Preparations for Census, NPR at Peak, Home Ministry Says
The Home Ministry on Thursday, 5 March, said preparations for Census 2021 and National Population Register update are at peak and the exercise will begin from 1 April.
The ministry said this after a conference of the directors of the census operations on status of preparatory work around Census 2021 and NPR update.
The house-listing phase of the Census and update of NPR will be carried out across the country from 1 April to 30 September.
The conference was convened to discuss the status of preparatory work.
Major Topics Discussed in Conference
The major topics discussed in the conference were of jurisdictional changes which were made after the Census 2011 and finalisation of statutory towns and census towns.
The topics of urban agglomeration, creation of special charges and snow bound areas, status of training to the census functionaries at the state, district level and below etc., were also discussed.
Presentations were made by the state of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The directors of Census Operations of different States/UTs also presented the level of preparedness in their respective States/UTs, the statement said.
