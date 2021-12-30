Precautionary Dose to Mitigate COVID Severity, Hospitalisation, Death: ICMR DG
"It is in the domain of EC," NITI Aayog's Dr Paul, meanwhile, said on violation of COVID rules in political rallies.
Pointing out that all coronavirus vaccines – whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK or China – are primarily disease-modifying and do not prevent infection, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday, 30 December, said:
"The precautionary dose is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalisation and death."
Further, Dr Bhargava added that the use of masks both before, as well as after vaccination "is a must" and mass gatherings should be avoided.
"The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar," Dr Bhargava said, according to ANI
The Union Health Ministry also said that government will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from 10 January.
But Any Comments on Political Rallies?
NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, meanwhile, refused to comment on the issue of violation of COVID-19 rules in political rallies, saying:
"It is in the domain of the Election Commission and it is not the right forum to take up this issue."
India reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 77,002, the Health Ministry had announced on Wednesday, 29 December.
Further, a total of 781 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 21 states and Union territories in the country so far.
Eight states, meanwhile, are slated to go to polls in the coming months.
Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, on his part informed the press that approximately 90 percent of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19, but this is with the first dose.
