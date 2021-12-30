Precautionary Dose to Mitigate COVID Severity, Hospitalisation, Death: ICMR DG

Further, Dr Bhargava added that the use of masks both before, as well as after vaccination "is a must" and mass gatherings should be avoided.

"The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar," Dr Bhargava said, according to ANI

The Union Health Ministry also said that government will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from 10 January.