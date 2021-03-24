‘You Embody Courage’: PB Mehta’s Students Read Out His Letter

“Dear Superheroes..... This is the most difficult letter I have ever written. We live in complicated times. India is bursting with creativity. But the dark shadows of authoritarianism are also hovering over us, putting us all in often uncomfortable and sometimes dishonourable positions.”

Amid massive outrage over his resignation from Ashoka University, academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta penned an emotional and honest letter to his students, restating his decision to step down, expressing his gratitude to his students and urging them to stop their protests.

Mehta’s students read out his letter for The Quint. Here are excerpts from his letter: