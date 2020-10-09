23% People in Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand Watch NDTV: Survey

A survey by opinion gathering technology startup Prashnam has found that 23 percent of people across Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh watch NDTV India, while 21 percent watch Aaj Tak and Republic Bharat across the same four states.

The survey – that covered 25,744 people across 133 districts and 654 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – also found that 11 percent of the people watch India TV, while 23 percent watch other or local channels for news.

The survey follows in the footsteps of a ‘TRP scam’ revealed by the Mumbai Police in a press briefing on Thursday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh announced that they had busted a ‘TRP scam’, naming English news channel Republic TV and two Marathi channels – Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema – as participants in the scam.