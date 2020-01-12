Pranay Caste Killing Accused, Ex-Cong Leader to Fight Local Polls

Former Congress leader Abdul Kareem from Miryalaguda, Telangana, accused of aiding in the murder of Perumalla Pranay, a Dalit, for marrying an upper-caste woman, filed nomination on Friday, 10 January to contest in the municipal elections as the councillor.

Though the party had suspended him and did not issue the B-form, he still filed his nomination as contestant from the Congress.

Kareem is accused number five in the murder of Pranay, who was killed two years ago in broad daylight.