Pranab Mukherjee Stable, Responding Well to Treatment: Son Abhijit
The hospital said Mukherjee’s “vital & clinical parameters are stable & he continues to be on ventilator support.”
Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who remains on ventilator support following a brain surgery, is doing much better and is responding to treatment, his son and former Congress Member of Parliament Abhijit Mukherjee said on Sunday, 16 August.
The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19, after he underwent what the hospital described as a ‘live-saving’ brain surgery on 10 August.
In a tweet, Abhijit, who had visited his father at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Saturday, said the former president “is much better & stable than preceding days” and added that all his vital parameters “are stable & he is responding to treatment.”
In a statement on Sunday, the hospital said that “There is no change in the condition of Pranab Mukherjee. His vital & clinical parameters are stable & he continues to be on ventilator support. He has multiple old comorbidities; his health condition is being closely monitored by specialists.”
