‘Media Should Not Become Govt’s Mouthpiece,’ Says Pranab Mukherjee

Commenting on fearless journalism, the former president said that questions must be asked to those in power.

“To my mind, while the press will be failing in their duty if it does not pose questions to the powers that be, it will have to simultaneously judge the frivolous , the factual and publicity from reportage. This is a tremendous challenge for the media and the one it must stand up to. It must resist the temptation to take the path of least resistance, which is to allow a dominant viewpoint to prevail without questioning it or allowing others opportunity to question it,” he said.