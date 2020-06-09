Dalit activist in Maharashtra, Arvind Bansod’s suspicious death in Nagpur has snowballed into a massive political controversy, raising questions on the role of the police.Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that the police is trying to register a “suicide case” and not a “murder case” against the man Bansod had an alleged argument with on the day of his death. Seeking a CBI probe into the matter, Ambedkar said, “The accused is a relative of the home minister, therefore we do not think Arvind Bansod will get justice, hence we demand a CBI enquiry. The cops are purposely trying to dilute the case. ”‘Want Justice’: Kin of UP Dalit Teen Shot Dead Over ‘Temple Entry’What Had Happened?Arvind Bansod, a Dalit activist and VBA worker, and his relative Gajanan Raut were going to the market on 27 May in Thadipavni village in Narkhed district. That is where Bansod allegedly had an altercation with Mayur Umarkar, an office bearer of the NCP, over the former taking photographs of the LPG gas agency that the latter runs. Umarkar allegedly hurled abuses at Bansod and also thrashed him.Nepal’s Caste Problem: Dalits Bear Brunt Of Pandemic, State ApathyAfter the altercation, Bansod allegedly told Raut to fill his bike’s fuel tank while he buys the pesticide his father had asked him to get from the market. After filling up the fuel tank, when Raut went to the pesticide shop, where he said Bansod was seen lying on the ground.He was shifted from one hospital to another in the next two days but passed away on 28 May.According to Narkhed rural police, a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered based on the testimonies of the family. The police have recorded the statements of everyone present there, including the pesticide shop owner and the man who filled the fuel tanks at the petrol pump.VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar pointed out that Narkhed comes under the Katol Assembly constituency which is represented by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Umarkar's father, Bandopant Umarkar is also an office-bearer of the NCP in the Nagpur district.The Quint could not independently verify whether Anil Deshmukh and Mayur Umarkar are related. The copy will be updated once we have more details.