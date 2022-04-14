PM Modi Inaugurates Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi, Buys First Ticket
"The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every prime minister of India," a press release reads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 14 April, inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, a museum built as a dedication to India's 14 prime ministers since independence in 1942. He also bought the first ticket to the museum.
"This museum will serve as a gateway of knowledge, ideas, experiences for the generations to come. The information they will get by coming here, the facts with which they will be familiar, will help them in taking future decisions," said PM Modi while inaugurating the museum.
"The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every prime minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. It is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers," a press release by the prime minister's office said.
The Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres.
The museum has also employed technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations will be employed by the museum.
"There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya. Starting from displays on freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country," as per a press release.
