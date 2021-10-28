‘Prabhakar Sail Is Lying’: Gosavi in Video Clip Released Before Being Detained
Kiran Gosavi was detained on Thursday in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding.
Kiran Gosavi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s 'independent witness' in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, who was detained on Thursday, 28 October, had earlier released a video clip claiming that allegations made by Prabhakar Sail are false.
Gosavi’s name had made headlines after a selfie of him with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, purportedly clicked at the NCB's office, had gone viral. Later, his presence at the NCB office was questioned since he is not an officer.
Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told news agency ANI that Gosavi was detained on Thursday in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding.
He was declared wanted in 2019 and was missing since then, until the cruise raid, when he was spotted as NCB witness. A lookout circular was issued against him on 14 October.
Meanwhile, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the NCB case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, made several allegations against Kiran Gosavi as well as Sameer Wankhede, the officer heading the investigation, among others.
Sail had alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza, out of which Rs 8 crore were to be paid to Wankhede.
‘Prabhakar Sail Is Lying’: Gosavi
Gosavi said in the video clip, “The allegations Prabhakar has made, like who was made to stand where. Some money was taken, who talked to a person named Sam D'Souza. Who got how much money? What offers has Prabhakar Sail received in the last five days? You can know all these things from his mobile.”
Claiming that Sail is lying, Gosavi added, “All I want to request is his call detail record (CDR) report must be released. Whatever offers he has received will be clear. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's CDR reports as well as chats should also be released.”
He also said that at least one minister or any leader of opposition from Maharashtra must stand with him or at least request the Mumbai Police to release the CDR and chats of Prabhakar Sail. Gosavi added, “Once his phone call details come out everything will be clear, every allegation he has made is false.”
Gosavi asserted that Mumbai Police should first investigate Prabhakar Sail and questioned whether a minister was behind him. He also claimed that Sail and his brothers had taken all the money.
