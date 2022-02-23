Power Dept Workers on Strike, Chandigarh at Standstill With Over 36-Hour Outage
A strike against privatisation has led to blackouts in several parts, and severely affected hospitals and schools.
Scores of homes and industries in Chandigarh have been facing power outage following a strike by over a thousand employees of the Electricity Department in the city. The 72-hour strike by the employees began on Monday night over the privatisation of the electricity department, which they believe will drive up power tariffs.
The strike is being led under the banner of the 'UT Powermen Union'.
While the elective surgeries have been postponed across hospitals in the city, several parts have also been facing a shortage of water supply. Online classes and coaching institute were also severely affected. Several parts of the city saw chaotic traffic as traffic lights in many places ceased to function.
"Most of the Industrial Area Phase I and II witnessed blackouts since Monday night. Officers are showing helplessness in restoring power. Hope they arrive at some solution for the next two days," Chamber of Chandigarh Industries President Naveen Manglani told IANS on Tuesday.
Hospitals Affected, Vaccines Shifted
Elective surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32) have been postponed.
"Vaccines from many health and wellness centres had to be shifted, as we did not want to take any risk of them getting spoilt. We had to postpone all elective surgeries and our main focus was the emergency and labour room," Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, told The Indian Express (IE).
Singh told PTI that though there are backup plans and generators in place for situations like these, the hospitals cannot put 100 percent load on the generators.
'No Response on Helpline Numbers'
"The helpline numbers provided by the administration were either unreachable or constantly busy. There was no one to help in case of an emergency," she said.
"People were struggling to charge their phones, get any work done, and at-home medical patients were struggling without their monitoring devices," she added.
How the Govt is Dealing With the Strike
While talks of the employees with Union Territory Advisor Dharam Pal have proved to be futile, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), banning strikes by the electricity department for six months.
The invoking of ESMA will allow the administration to force the employees to return to work and file FIRs in case of refusal.
Chandigarh's power demand took a plunge from the daily average of 260MW to 90MW at 6pm on Tuesday, as reported by Hindustan Times.
The Army’s Military Engineer Services (MES) was summoned late Tuesday night.
Politicking Over Outage
Congress leader Manish Tewari took to Twitter to slam the Chandigarh administration and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help restore normalcy at the earliest.
"Dear @AmitShah ji, Chandigarh has been without electricity for 36 hours. There is chaos & anarchy. All Essential Services are at a standstill. @ChandigarhAdmn has miserably failed to address the situation. Chandigarh is a Union Territory. Kindly intervene (sic)," he tweeted.
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha spokesperson Ravneet Singh Brar attended the strike on Tuesday and questioned why the department was being privatised despite profits.
