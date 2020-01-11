Mumbai: Protesters Who Didn’t Even Attend 6th Jan Rally, Booked

“By 12-12:15, I reached Gateway of India. Around 2 pm, the police began to talk to me at Gateway because they knew us. They spoke about the constitution and the courts. I said that the constitution is there but the High Courts and Supreme Court in this country are failing the youth and students and people of this country,” Mithiborwala told The Quint.

“To save this country we will have to break the law and gather at the Gateway and we are not going from here. I was at Gateway all through the course of the night and I went home at 6 in the morning. I returned at around 11 am and I was there till that night and back home later,” he added.

The Mumbai police spokesperson told The Quint that an investigation is underway to determine whether those mentioned in the FIR were a part of the protest or not.