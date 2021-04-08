‘Posting Videos Not a Crime’: Deep Sidhu tells HC on 26 Jan Riots
“The call for protest was given by leaders of farmers’ unions,” Sidhu told the court.
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day on Thursday, 8 April, told the Delhi High Court that there is no evidence of him mobilising the protesting farmers to the Red Fort. He said that the call for protests was given by leaders of farmers’ unions, in which he has no role to play.
“I am not a member of farmers’ unions, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There is no evidence that I mobilised the crowd,” Sidhu’s lawyer told the Delhi HC on his behalf on Thursday, as quoted by ANI.
“The media named me as the main accused just because I posted a video. I was levelled by the media as the chief conspirator, I don’t know why?” his lawyer quoted him as saying, adding that even if posting a video on social media was a mistake, it is not a crime.
He further said that he has not indulged in any violence and had left the Red Fort before the ruckus erupted.
The court adjourned the matter for 12 April and has asked for transcripts of Sidhu’s videos to be submitted.
On 26 January, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally against the three farm laws, during which, several protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag. The police had arrested Sidhu on 9 February for allegedly instigating the violence.
In an earlier hearing on 26 February, Sidhu had shown his apprehension about a fair and impartial investigation by the agencies.
Sidhu had also moved an application seeking security in the jail premises after he was shifted to a separate cell, which he had later withdrawn.
