TN’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 35 Even As New Measures Roll Out

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami tweeted that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The PM had urged the state to strictly enforce Section 144 and ensure people have easy access to essential commodities and services. Palaniswami had assured him all the steps were being taken by the government on a war footing.

The CM then called for a meeting with Health Minister Vijayabaskar and other senior officials from the health and police department.