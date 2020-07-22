Pompeo Saddened by Death of 20 Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley
India and US have a convergence on the big picture, said EAM S Jaishankar
The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Wednesday, 22 July, expressed sadness over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, reported News18. According to the report, Pompeo was speaking at the India Ides Summit when he said:
“We were deeply saddened by the death of the 20 Indian service members. I’m confident that with our concerted efforts we can protect our interests.”
He also commended India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps.
Pompeo also reportedly said America will consider reducing its own dependence on China for medicines, among other things, and that the US has always been supportive of India’s security.
India’s EAM on India-US Ties
Speaking about India-US relations at the same virtual summit, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, according to PTI, said that India and US need to think bigger.
“I think between India and US, while we work through trade issues, we need to think bigger.”S Jaishankar
"Last few years have been dominated by your complaints and our complaints," said EAM S Jaishankar, according to News18.
“But we have a convergence on the big picture.”S Jaishankar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to speak at the same summit.
(With inputs from PTI, News18)
